There's a certain masochism that comes with watching crime dramas if you're a woman . More often than not, you're going to see yourself dead on the screen. Or, you know, a version of you, faceless enough to make you wince with sympathy pains as the male detective lists the horrible things that happened to her. It could easily be you, a fact that you repeat to yourself later that night as you walk to your car with your keys between your fingers, as your friend asks you to text her when you get home . At a certain point I wonder why I'm watching shows that are fictionalized versions of what I'm already worried about every single day. If I'm going to consume fiction, shouldn't I have the luxury of identifying with a woman who doesn't end up dead?