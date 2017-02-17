Lauren Lapkus Thinks The Goofy Sidekick Deserves Her Own Show — & We Agree

As I've gotten older and wiser, I would say that there's room for so many women out there, and what's so great is my team Wild Horses is my most fulfilling performance experience every month. We start the show by having a conversation with each other where we just check in about our lives, and even though we're really close friends, we always learn something new about each other. We're always really vulnerable. And then we bring out a celebrity guest, and have like a really loose dinner party-style conversation with them where we get to know them and share more about ourselves. And then we do improv based off that. And that whole show makes me feel like, 'Oh, it's so amazing to be a woman.' Because it feels like the kind of thing that you'd only get from a group of women. That you'd share personal stories about yourself that are embarrassing, or make you wanna cry — but you can make it funny still — and it feels like a particularly feminine quality that we're able to bring to the audience and it feels so good."