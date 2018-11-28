2019 doesn't seem so far away now, does it? Back in August 2017, writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that her Amazon show, Fleabag, would be coming back for season two. Then, she went off to create another smash hit, Killing Eve. It's the buzz from that that's kept us sane during this lonely, Fleabag-less year, and, as a reward for our patience, a photo from the show's long-awaited return has finally arrived.
The photo shows Waller-Bridge back in character as the nameless protagonist, who is grappling with the death of her friend, Boo (Jenny Rainsford), and her tumultuous relationship with her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) and step-mother (Olivia Colman). Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, and Hugh Skinner are also all set to return for season 2.
"I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," Waller-Bridge said in the statement announcing her show's return. "Series two will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back."
Amazon hasn't yet announced the return date for the second season, but we know Waller-Bridge has her hands full. She stepped back from writing the second season of Killing Eve in order to focus on Fleabag, and that's while she was juggling her role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Observe the first photo, below!
