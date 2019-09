The Winners Of The 2019 BAFTA Awards Have Been Announced

Familiar with the excitement around The Favourite ? It cleaned up over in America last month, winning Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards for lead actress Olivia Colman, and so it's no surprise at all to learn that the wild royal romp has won the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film or that Colman took home yet another Leading Actress trophy. Rachel Weisz beat Claire Foy, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie and co-star Emma Stone to win the award for Best Supporting Actress, and The Favourite also took home the awards for Best Hair & Make Up and Production Design. The film is looking very well placed for the Oscars at the end of the month.