The Winners Of The 2019 BAFTA Awards Have Been Announced

Sunday night's BAFTA Film Awards arrived in the usual flurry of excitement and anticipation. Some of the world's biggest stars gathered on the streets of London in the typically freezing cold, took a stroll down the red carpet and ambled into the Royal Albert Hall to find out who would be taking home one of those shiny gold masks.
Joanna Lumley returned to host the ceremony for the second year in a row, taking an obligatory jab at the fact that the Oscars doesn't have anyone at all. "Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host," she told the audience.
Having spent the last month mulling over the ups and downs of the BAFTA nominations list (Bohemian Rhapsody and First Man were nominated for a surprisingly high number of awards while Widows only got the one mention, with a nod to Viola Davis in the Leading Actress category), it's safe to say we're relieved to finally have our winners. Now that they're here, I think many of us could've predicted how this was all going to pan out.
Familiar with the excitement around The Favourite? It cleaned up over in America last month, winning Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards for lead actress Olivia Colman, and so it's no surprise at all to learn that the wild royal romp has won the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film or that Colman took home yet another Leading Actress trophy. Rachel Weisz beat Claire Foy, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie and co-star Emma Stone to win the award for Best Supporting Actress, and The Favourite also took home the awards for Best Hair & Make Up and Production Design. The film is looking very well placed for the Oscars at the end of the month.
The only public voted category is the EE Rising Star Award. This year it was taken home by Black Panther star Letitia Wright, whose co-star Daniel Kaluuya won the same accolade at last year's BAFTAs. Outrageously, we already knew that a woman wouldn't win the award for Best Director as not a single woman was nominated in the category. The award went to Alfonso Cuarón, who directed breakout foreign language masterpiece, Roma, which incidentally picked up a few awards this year. And I'm afraid if you were rooting for A Star Is Born, you might be a little disappointed by the film's modest performance here. Read on to see the full list of winners.
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma - Winner
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - Winner
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - Winner
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Leading Actress
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite - Winner
Viola Davis - Widows
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Winner
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite - Winner
EE Rising Star Award (public vote)
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright - Winner
Director
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma - Winner
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer) - Winner
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)
Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma - Winner
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo - Winner
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Winner
Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite - Winner
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman - Winner
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Music
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born - Winner
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma - Winner
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - Winner
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice - Winner
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite - Winner
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Makeup and Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - Winner
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody - Winner
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther - Winner
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
British Short Film
73 Cows - Winner
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
British Short Animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse - Winner
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen
