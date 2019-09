Gaynor would become one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses during the 1930s, but her place in history was cemented when, in 1937, she played Esther Blodgett/Vicki Lester in the original A Star Is Born . Ironically, she did not win the Oscar that year. In fact, not one of the actresses who have portrayed the now-iconic role have ever won Hollywood’s highest honour for that part. (Judy Garland was famously snubbed when she lost to Grace Kelly in 1955, and Barbra Streisand didn’t even receive a nomination, despite a win at the Golden Globes.) Now, we have a fourth contender: 90 years after Gaynor first received her first prize, Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Ally in the latest iteration of A Star Is Born . But will she break the streak?