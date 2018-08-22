Double Whammies provides an extreme backdrop from which to explore themes of sexual harassment and empowerment that have dominated the national conversation for the last year or so. In this universe, everyone must police one another. The mostly male patrons frequent the establishment with the explicit expectation of cleavage and legs, but soon realize there is a line not to cross. On the flip side, the employees, most often young women with little experience, must balance teasing and flirting for tips with behavior that can be deemed overtly sexual, lest their customers get a little too familiar. In a training session for new hires, veteran waitress Maci (Hayley Lu Richardson) explains that a light touch on arm or shoulder is fine, but no more. "Try not to squeeze," she says. "That can get weird."