I wouldn't be surprised if people are already lining up to see Regina Hall's new film, Support The Girls. The actress plays a dedicated boss in charge of a group of waitresses at a sports bar, and has become a fan favorite thanks to her role in the smash hit Girls Trip. When Hall appeared on After After Party, Refinery29's new Facebook Watch talk show, we couldn't resist asking her about the 2017 hit, which also starred Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the opportunities it will hopefully brought Black women in Hollywood.
"For so long it was like you can't have a major movie that has an all-Black cast," said host Sonia Denis. "Now in the post-Black Panther, post-Girls Trip world, are things easier at all?"
"I mean, you know, shit, everybody wanted to go to Wakanda," Hall joked. "I'd probably have to see next year. I just think the quality of the filmmaking is great and the support from the studio [is great]."
One such film on Hall's horizon is The Hate U Give, in which she plays Lisa Carter, the mother of a young girl whose friend is killed by a police officer. It's a frank and heartbreaking exploration of race in America, and an illustration of the many stories Black voices have to tell in this industry.
Watch the interview below!
