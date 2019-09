That subtlety and nuance is partly why it's so hard to reconcile the actual film with the way it's being marketed, as a light ra-ra girl power funfest. Perhaps it comes down to Hall, who made her name in comedies like the Scary Movie franchise, and most recently, Girl's Trip — we think we know what to expect from her. But Support The Girls gives her a chance to shine in a way she hasn't before. She's the quiet force behind the film, handling crises with poise even as you sense that anxiety, loneliness and anger are all hitting boiling point under that veneer of capable calm. It's a straight approach that works for her, especially when paired with co-worker Maci's wild and genuine enthusiasm for serving every creepy dude that comes in, going as far as to fire a literal sparkle canon. Richardson provides many of the movie's funniest and light-hearted scenes, proving once more that she's one to watch