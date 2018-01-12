I Don’t Think I Sleep With Too Many People — But My Friends Do

The word “slut,” by the way, doesn’t even mean anything. A woman will be called a slut for applying too much makeup, wearing a short skirt, flirting with a guy in public, going home with her date, not going home with her date, or, the real kicker, “acting slutty.” Who is a slut, and for what, is entirely subjective. The word is used to shame any woman whose behaviour deviates from traditional gender roles; it exists only to serve those doing the shaming and assigning the roles — who, in both cases, are usually men. My English degree might not be useful for much (sorry, Mum; sorry, Sallie Mae collections officer), but it did teach me this: If a word has so many ambiguous definitions, it isn’t useful or trustworthy. So, ladies: Please delete the word “slut” from your vocabulary.