If you’ve been missing the Flossy Posse, good news: the girls are coming back. Regina Hall, one of the stars of the 2017 hit comedy Girls Trip, recently told BuzzFeed News’s AM to DM that the cast and crew are trying to make a sequel happen.
“We’re trying to get everything together with the schedule,” Hall told the host. “I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but...we’re going somewhere.”
Not a definite, yes, but we’ll take it. Girls Trip followed longtime best friends Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina down south to New Orleans for the annual Black-girl-magic-meetup known as Essence Festival.
If a sequel were to happen there’s plenty of places the Flossy Posse could venture next, including South Africa, according to Tiffany Haddish. The comedian told The Hollywood Reporter that she’d love to see the ladies embark on an adventure overseas for the Durban extension of Essence Festival. She even has the perfect idea for her character’s storyline.
“[When] they got to South Africa thinking they are going to be around some Africans and then finding out that a lot of white people live there and being in complete shock,” she told the magazine. “Like Dina going, ‘You African?’ And she finds out how prejudiced she might actually be and grow from that and marry a white man. Or a white African. I am just making that up, but I would like to do South Africa.”
Aside from a South African Essence Festival, we have a few ideas for other places the ladies could travel to: Afropunk Festival, held annually in Brooklyn, or Oak Bluffs, a historic community on Martha’s Vineyard that regularly hosts events geared towards the Black elite. No matter where the Flossy Posse goes in a sequel, though, it’s likely that their adventures will have the same impact on Hollywood that their New Orleans trip did, if not a bigger one. The original film became the first written, directed, produced, and starring African-Americans to gross over $100 million.
Hall, who recently appeared on Refinery29’s new Facebook Watch show After After Party, discussed how films like Girls Trip and Black Panther have opened doors for Black women in Hollywood. "I just think the quality of the filmmaking is great and the support from the studio [is great],” she said.
Now, let’s hope they can keep this momentum going and bring the sequel to life.
