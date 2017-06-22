We were already planning on lining up to be the first to see Girls Trip, the ultimate summer movie starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, but this Carpool Karaoke segment just made the wait even more unbearable. During Wednesday night's Late Late Show with James Corden, the host previewed a clip from the upcoming Apple Music spinoff series featuring the core cast of the film, and it's hilarious.
The segment starts with the four women acknowledging the hard work of their press team, but they think they could promote the film (*cough* coming out on July 21 *cough*) just a little bit better. Why? They have megaphones and they have a t-shirt cannon, and it's a hit — literally. They get a little trigger-happy and end up hitting everything with a t-shirt. It's okay, though, because who wouldn't want a Girls Trip tee straight from the cannon of Tiffany Haddish?
"Tiffany, what the – is you doing with that t-shirt cannon?" Queen Latifah cries in the clip after a t-shirt goes flying onto a restaurant patio.
As for the karaoke aspect of the show, the women sang along to the classic Cyndi Lauper hit, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," as they cruised through L.A. shouting at passersby through a megaphone and posing for pictures.
"Y'all gotta go see Girls Trip, funniest movie of the summer," they shout from the windows.
"Hey, brother in the white truck, make sure you go see Girls Trip," Haddish calls out to a man across the road. "Lookin' good!"
We didn't need a car full of the cast to convince us to see this movie, but it definitely doesn't hurt to get a preview of just how well our favorites interact on screen. Watch the clip below!
