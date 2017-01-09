What else is new? Unlike the segments, which run only a few minutes, the show's first 16-episode season will be a full half-hour long. The first season already boasts car rides with celebrity pairs like John Legend and Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande, and Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton. While much of the show will take place in the car, the new Carpool Karaoke series will also feature interviews that take place outside the vehicle. Fans who hoped to see more of Corden aren't at a total loss, however. According to Vulture the late night host, who acts as an executive producer on the series, will be paired with Will Smith in one episode of the upcoming season. No release date has been set yet, but executive producer Ben Winston states the new show will hit Apple Music "soon." Better warm up your vocal chords, because you know you're going to want to sing along with these celebrities.