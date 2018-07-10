Half A Million People Went To Essence Festival — & These 25 Looks Stood Out

It's a celebration of Black beauty, too. This year, there was no shortage of popping twist-outs, fluffy 'fros, bright wigs, perfectly blended sew-ins, gorgeous locs, and intricate braids. But unlike other festivals, these attendees didn't have to go overboard with their glam to get noticed. Women of all shapes, ages, styles, and skin tones rocked what was comfortable to them. Check them out in all their glory, ahead.