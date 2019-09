Black Women Dominate The Biggest Music Festival of the Year & No One Knows

If you know a Black auntie, the chance that she is already in New Orleans or headed there in the next day or two is high. ESSENCE Fest, the annual music festival hosted by the powers that be at ESSENCE magazine, kicked off Thursday, and it is one of the biggest events of the year for Black women in America. It was the setting for the 2017 summer smash movie Girls Trip, and to be honest, I’m more than a little salty that I’ve still never been. This year’s performance lineup includes Janet Jackson, Ella Mai, Miguel, and a DJ set from Idris Elba, just to name a few acts over the course of four days.