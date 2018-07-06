Black Women Dominate The Biggest Music Festival of the Year & No One Knows

But ESSENCE Fest is more than just a music festival. It has been dubbed the “party with a purpose” because supporting the daily concerts is an expo and conference component that offers attendees to boss up in just about every aspect of their lives. Just a few of the themes include beauty and style, entrepreneurship and careers, technology, and entertainment and they are enacted with a series of keynotes, workshops, and panels. Foodies can watch renowned Black chefs prepare dishes in front of huge crowds. This year, Vivica A. Fox is giving a keynote about her career. ESSENCE Fest is one part turn-up and one part glow-up, encouraging the women who travel from all over to be a better version of themselves by the end of it.