Jam-packed with sidesplitting comedy, Girls Trip was one of the most beloved movies of the summer, and it’s not hard to see why. The first comedy of 2017 to gross over $100 million, this important story of female friendship was relatable, raunchy, and downright hilarious. Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, its star-studded cast was enough for us to fall in love with even before we saw the film.
Celebrating the upcoming DVD release of Girls Trip on October 17, we’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures and Essence Magazine to help you (and a friend) recreate the trip the cast takes in the film! (Whether or not the same shenanigans take place on your trip, well that’s entirely up to you.) One lucky winner will snag two tickets to Essence Festival 2018, $1,000 for flights, a six night stay at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans Hotel, and four copies of Girls Trip on Blu-ray! Ready to go on your own epic girls trip? Enter here to win!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/22/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement