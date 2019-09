Half A Million People Went To Essence Festival — & These 25 Looks Stood Out

Here, I'll say it: Music festivals are overrated. The crowds, the weather, the lines, the exorbitant ticket costs. There is an exception, though, and that's Essence Festival . Now in its 24th year, the event draws annual crowds larger than Coachella from all corners of the world for the ultimate "party with a purpose" in New Orleans, Louisiana. And with last year's release of Girls Trip , Essence Fest 2018 was the biggest one yet — more than half a million attendees showed up.