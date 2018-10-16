Jerry is a big dreamer who feels he’s been dealt a rough hand, and is always looking for that one opportunity to get back on track. It’s in the pursuit of such a twist of fate that he moved his family to Montana –but that too, turns out to be a dead end when he gets fired from his job as a golf pro for being “too personable.” (Actually, it’s because he keeps betting on games with members, but Jerry would never see it that way.) Aimless once again, he looks towards the heavens, in this case the mountain tops where fires have been raging for weeks with no end in sight. Watching him turn the dial to try to improve the grainy image on the Brinsons’ busted TV, you can practically see a bulb go off in Jerry’s head — of course! This is what he has to do!