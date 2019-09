Though the film opens on October 19 in select theaters, critics have already praised Mulligan's portrayal of a complicated woman who may not always be the best mother to her son, played by Ed Oxenbould. Variety's Owen Gleiberman stated that Mulligan "gives a bravura performance" and that she "makes Jeanette sexy but unstable, full of inchoate anger, the emotions leaking out of her like lava because she can’t hold them in anymore." The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw praises her work as "one of the best roles and best performances of her career" and specifically compliments the material for "giving [Mulligan] a chance to display maturity, wit, savvy and the emotional battle scars of life."