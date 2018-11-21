The Favourite Depicts One Of The Wildest Reigns In England's History

In The Favourite, Sarah and Anne certainly were having an affair. As for real life, we only have suggestive letters to go on. Before Anne was queen, she wrote a series of provocative epistles to Sarah. Excerpts include lines like, "Oh come to me as soon as you can that I may cleave myself to you; “'I can't go to bed without seeing you…If you knew in what condition you have made me, I am sure you would pity;” “I hope I shall get a moment or two to be with my dear…that I may have one embrace, which I long for more than I can express.”