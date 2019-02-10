Awards season is well and truly underway, and along with the celebration of leading talent, moving films and gripping television comes a glittering red carpet. Lady Gaga set the precedent for showstopping red carpet moments with her 'Shallow blue' gown at the Emmys, but what can we expect from the BAFTAs this evening?
From the feminine and frilly to classic old school Hollywood glamour, by way of statement-making two-piece suits, here's what our favourite stars wore to the 72nd British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall tonight.