The No-Host Oscars Were A Raving Success

Oscar Sunday went off without a hitch — or, rather, host.
After all the drama surrounding who may replace Kevin Hart as Oscar host, it was the no-host option that worked out in the Academy Awards favour.
With a shorter show, lots of celebrity faces, and excellent musical performances, maybe no host is the way to go, after all. A special mention to dream team Maya Rudolf, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who gave us a glimpse at what the ceremony might've looked like had they hosted the entire night.
Update: According to ABC, the Oscars will officially not have a host this year. Presenters at the show will include Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, and Tina Fey.
Advertisement
Update: There's another new rumor regarding this year's Kevin Hart Oscar host fiasco. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy and ABC are trying to get a group of actors to appear as presenters. But not just any group of actors — the network is calling in the big shots: The Avengers.
The superhero appearance may feel be like a wildcard move, but it wouldn't be the first time the gang teamed up in tuxes and evening gowns. In 2013, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo , Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson presented an award together at the Oscars. A 2019 appearance could be a two birds, one stone play, acting as promo for Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in April.
This story was original published January 9 at 7:20 p.m.
In the wake of Kevin Hart stepping down as host following unearthed homophobic comments — and one misguided attempt by Ellen DeGeneres to get Hart back onboard with the gig — fans wondered who would step in to emcee the Oscars. Now, Variety reports that the Academy Awards may move forward with no host at all.
According to Variety, sources close to the situation claim that in lieu of a host, the show will focus on "starry skits" featuring high-profile celebrities.
If you're wondering what could possibly go wrong with this hostless, sketch-heavy scenario, allow me to provide an example: the opening segment of the 1989 Oscars.
Yes, the Academy Awards did go hostless one other time, 30 years ago — and the result was a surreal opener involving Snow White, Rob Lowe, and a Hollywood-centric version of "Proud Mary."
Advertisement
It was not well-received. You need to watch it right now.
Though there is the possibility that another Disney princess will grace the stage at the Dolby theatre, there are reasons to be optimistic about a hostless event. For one thing, it could give us the opportunity to see a slew of A-listers crack jokes at their peers expense. (Why, yes, I do want to see Blake Lively roast hubby Ryan Reynolds off Instagram — give me that content, Academy!)
Variety also reports that the show will lean on the musicians involved in the year's best movies like Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar in order to create a show centered around music in film.
Personally, I'm very down to hear Lamar do a verse on a remixed version of "Hair Body Face." Just saying.
Only time will tell if Hollywood can make a host-free night work. But if it can — it may set the precedent for all future award shows.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Academy for comment.
Advertisement