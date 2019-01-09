Kevin Hart will not host the Oscars — for real this time. The comedian stepped back from the gig last month after past homophobic tweets surfaced, prompting an outcry on Twitter and demands for an apology. In early January, Hart appeared on Ellen, where Ellen DeGeneres endorsed him as Oscar host and urged him to reconsider. However, Wednesday morning, Hart told Good Morning America he is “over it.”
“It's hard to predict what can happen. I don't want people to think there's a thing about me and the Academy," he explained, pointing out that it was also too late to prepare.
He added that he is done talking about the homophobic tweets.
“There's no more conversation about it ... I'm over that, I'm over the moment,” he said. “If you didn't [hear the apology], I don't know what you're looking for. I'm a good person, I love to love, if you don't see that then it's a problem with you.”
"I want everybody to know I'm done with it...I'm not addressing it anymore..."@KevinHart4real on the #Oscars controversy and backlash over past homophobic comments, jokes and tweets: https://t.co/H7qgNuSWji pic.twitter.com/9ivjnrbMut— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019
Much of Hart’s frustration on Ellen and GMA came from the fact that he claims he already apologized for his homophobic tweets and material prior to the Oscars controversy (although Vulture was unable to find any examples).
"I got over 40,000 tweets. To go through 40,000 tweets to go to 2008 is an attack. That's a malicious attack on my character," Hart told DeGeneres. "That's an attack to end me."
For now, the Oscars remain hostless. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.
