Can These Oscar Presenters Convince You To Watch?

Update: Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, more presenters continue to be added to the Oscar lineup. Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams will all present at the award show.
Will there be more presenters than actual audience members? That remains to be seen.
Update: And more stars are heading to the Oscars! According to a press release from the Academy, Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh will all be on hand to present awards during the hostless night.
Update: The Academy has announced more presenters for the 2019 Academy Awards. Per tweets from the official Oscars account, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Paulson will all grace the stage.
Update: According to the Academy, the Best Actor and Best Actress winners from 2018's Oscars will take the stage as presenters. Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell are all reportedly set to return the Dolby.
This news comes days after Janney posted to Instagram that she was not asked to present.
"It’s looking like they are not going to honor the tradition this year," the I, Tonya actress wrote in a since-deleted post, per Vanity Fair. "It breaks my heart."
This article was originally posted on February 4, 2019.
The Academy Awards are not having the, umm, easiest time in 2019. The show is mere weeks away, and still without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down following the unearthing of homophobic tweets. (Intervention by former Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres arguably just made the situation worse.) With films like the Bryan Singer-directed Bohemian Rhapsody and the allegedly historically inaccurate Green Book lauded, some are wondering what, exactly, the Oscars has to offer other than controversy.
The answer? A slew of awesome presenters!
According to a press release from the Academy, the Oscars will also be studded with stars not nominated this year, but seriously significant to popular culture.
There is:
“Bossypants” and former Oscar host Tina Fey, who, honestly, maybe should reprise her Golden Globes co-host role?
Jennifer Lopez, who is freaking Jennifer Lopez and doesn’t need explanation. (She did return to rom-coms last year with Second Act.)
Maya Rudolph, who is tearing up our hearts on Forever and making us laugh-til-we-cry on The Good Place.
Oscar winner Charlize Theron, who, in addition to maybe dating Brad Pitt and creating an epic power couple, starred in Tully this year.
Tessa Thompson, who joined the Marvel universe as Valkyrie and starred in the brilliantly weird Sorry To Bother You.
With stars like these, who needs drama?
Tune into the Oscars Sunday, February 24, on ABC.
