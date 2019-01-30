While our confusingly-fated heroine is a powerhouse in her own right, the show really comes into its own in the third episode, with a twist no one should spoil for you. That's when Russian Doll reveals this is a series dedicated to dismantling the nesting doll of emotions keeping us emotionally paralysed. It asks what we owe each other when it comes to collectively getting past those traumas. Somehow, the comedy achieves those lofty aims with characters who are funny thanks to their wild specificity — “He kinda looks like Derek Jeter? Obviously goes to the gym all the time ... but not because he’s vain, he’s just really compulsive,” is a line I’ve thought about daily for months — and physical comedy so deft, it can cause a roaring fit of giggles with a mere mention.