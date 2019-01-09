Picture the most violent deaths you can imagine. Now, picture them happening over and over again on repeat, like a record player stuck on loop. That's what happening to Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, the Amy Poehler-produced Netflix series coming to the platform on February 1.
In the show, Lyonne plays computer programmer Nadia who keeps dying on her 36th birthday. And the deaths aren't pretty — Nadia gets smashed by a New York taxi, breaks her neck on a treacherous set of stairs, and falls into several sidewalk cellar doors. Believe or not, Russian Doll is also a comedy.
"I'm having a very hard, never-ending night!" Nadia hollers in the trailer.
Lyonne co-created the show alongside Sleeping with Other People writer Leslye Headland and Poehler. The show also stars Greta Lee (High Maintenance, the upcoming KTown on HBO), Yul Vazquez (the upcoming Chris Pine vehicle I Am The Night), and Rebecca Henderson. Be aware that the below trailer contains a lot of information — the spoiler-averse may want to stay away. Enjoy all the dying and re-awakening on February 1, when Russian Doll arrives on Netflix.
