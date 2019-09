Lyonne co-created the show alongside Sleeping with Other People writer Leslye Headland and Poehler. The show also stars Greta Lee (High Maintenance, the upcoming KTown on HBO), Yul Vazquez ( the upcoming Chris Pine vehicle I Am The Night ), and Rebecca Henderson. Be aware that the below trailer contains a lot of information — the spoiler-averse may want to stay away. Enjoy all the dying and re-awakening on February 1, when Russian Doll arrives on Netflix.