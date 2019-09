However, it was impossible to realize how far the NBC comedy would take destroying its central couple. In the beginning of “Pandemonium,” Eleanor, Michael (Ted Danson), and Tahani realize the Bad Place choose Chidi’s ex-girlfriend Simone Garnett ( Killing Eve BFF Kirby Howell-Baptiste) to be a part of the new class of afterlife guinea pigs. Simone's entrance into the Soul Squad 2.0 immediately threatens the setup, so Michael is allowed to erase her memories of Chidi, Eleanor, Tahani, and Jason from earlier in the season. But, Chidi realizes deleting Simone’s memories isn’t enough — for all of this to work out, he also can’t remember her. If he doesn’t lose those memories, he’ll definitely spill the beans by accident, ruining the experiment and dooming all of humanity to actual hell in the process.