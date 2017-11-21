We deserve some good news today, don't we? While every other headline has us convinced that Hollywood really is the Bad Place, NBC decided to cheer up everyone with the announcement that it has renewed The Good Place for season 3.
Variety reports that the network has ordered 13 more episodes of The Good Place for next fall. In case that number seems frighteningly small, remember that series creator Michael Schur likes to dole out the show in short, cable/Netflix-like seasons. This has the effect of making each episode feel a little bit more precious and perfectly crafted. Considering the fact that the Kristen Bell-starring sitcom consistently attracts 6.2 million viewers in the 18-49 demo and it's a critics' fave, we're sure that NBC would love to water the whole thing down and make 22 episodes a season.
"I think the problem with big premise shows is sometimes, the premise just kind of burns off, and then you’re just left nowhere," Schur told Vanity Fair of how he's planned TGP's fast-moving story arcs.
The news of TGP's renewal is almost enough to ease the fiery torture of knowing we won't know the conclusion of the fall finale's cliffhanger until January 4. When last we left off, Michael (Ted Danson) was finally beginning to grasp Chidi's (William Jackson Harper) ethics lessons when he stepped into his office to find his boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) waiting for him. His tone seemed to indicate that he knew Michael had been lying about the success of his experiment. Does that mean it's all over, and Eleanor and her friends will all be doomed to a real hell while Michael gets retired? As if we'd ever dare to guess with this show!
