Kristen Bell Filmed Her Co-Stars Reacting To Her Show’s Big Twist & It’s Forking Priceless

We all remember where we were when we first saw the absolutely bonkers finale of season 1 of The Good Place. I was sitting cross-legged on my bed, three weeks behind because I decided to watch after seeing everyone freak out about the finale on Twitter. What was initially a straightforward, bumbling sitcom had the most existential twist during the last five minutes of its season. That made the wait until season 2 , which premiered Wednesday night, downright unbearable. The wait was worth it, and then some, thanks to Kristen Bell who posted a behind-the-scenes video of the cast learning about the twist — she had already been told. The video makes me grin every time I watch it.