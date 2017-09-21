Kristen Bell Filmed Her Co-Stars Reacting To Her Show’s Big Twist & It’s Forking Priceless

"I wanted to see everyone’s unique ability to digest this betrayal," Bell told Entertainment Weekly on why she decided to capture their surprise, also adding, "It was as good as you think it is because they were really stunned. They were having trouble… It was very paralyzing — they were all like ‘Huh?’ because it was an alternate reality to what they had been living in. They had been living in something that was completely untrue, just like their characters."