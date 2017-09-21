Kristen Bell Filmed Her Co-Stars Reacting To Her Show’s Big Twist & It’s Forking Priceless

Warning: spoilers ahead for season 1 of The Good Place.
We all remember where we were when we first saw the absolutely bonkers finale of season 1 of The Good Place. I was sitting cross-legged on my bed, three weeks behind because I decided to watch after seeing everyone freak out about the finale on Twitter. What was initially a straightforward, bumbling sitcom had the most existential twist during the last five minutes of its season. That made the wait until season 2, which premiered Wednesday night, downright unbearable. The wait was worth it, and then some, thanks to Kristen Bell who posted a behind-the-scenes video of the cast learning about the twist — she had already been told. The video makes me grin every time I watch it.
If you aren't caught up on The Good Place, this is what happened: After spending an entire season trying to figure out why she was mistakenly put in the Good Place, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) realizes in the midst of all the fighting amongst her fellow Good Placers that this has actually been The Bad Place all along. They were doomed to an eternity of arguing their existence, but because Eleanor figured it all out, Michael (Ted Danson) snaps his fingers and it starts all over.
I yelled when it happened, and cast members William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D'Arcy Carden reacted pretty much the same way. The video shows them on the end of their seats before positively exploding when the truth is finally revealed.
"I wanted to see everyone’s unique ability to digest this betrayal," Bell told Entertainment Weekly on why she decided to capture their surprise, also adding, "It was as good as you think it is because they were really stunned. They were having trouble… It was very paralyzing — they were all like ‘Huh?’ because it was an alternate reality to what they had been living in. They had been living in something that was completely untrue, just like their characters."
Watch their amazing reactions below!
