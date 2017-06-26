If you have been wondering what's up with season 2 of The Good Place, a new photo reveals what fans can expect from the comedy's sophomore season — err, sort of. Really, the only thing that we can gather from the new pic is that Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) have an endless supply of soup on the horizon.
Technically, it's clam chowder. The new photo, which was published by Entertainment Weekly, reveals the stars of the NBC comedy staring at a fountain filled with the crab shack favorite. While we're not sure exactly why the town now features a soup fountain, it's due to the changes that Michael (Ted Danson) — revealed to be an agent of the devil — wanted to incorporate into his second round running a neighborhood.
Here's your exclusive first look at nbcthegoodplace season 2: https://t.co/h36FOSQeiQ #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/G2OtigSkSC— FOX Cinemas (@FOXCinemas) June 26, 2017
Does anyone ever really need that much soup, or want to eat it straight from a fountain? Definitely not — which was exactly the point, the show's creator Michael Schur told Entertainment Weekly.
"It’s a torture device that became funny enough to imagine being put forth as a positive thing," he told the outlet. "You can take a bowl and scoop up some clam chowder and just chow down. That’s pretty disgusting."
It's not just the abundance of soup that makes season 2 worlds away from the freshman season of the quirky comedy. In the season 1 finale, Eleanor deduced that what was being presented as "The Good Place" was actually "The Bad Place," and designed specifically to torture not only her, but Chidi and their friends Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) as well. Michael wasn't the angel-like figure he purported to be, but a sinister man who, shortly after Eleanor discovered the truth about her surroundings, wiped her memory clean.
It's anybody's guess where the new season of The Good Place will take viewers, but now we know what food item they'll be serving when we get there.
