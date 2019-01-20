If Being In A Room Together Means You're Dating, Congrats To Charlize Theron & Brad Pitt

Alert the internet: Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt were spotted existing in the same place at the same time. According to the laws of gossip, this means that they definitely dating and Theron is already picking names for their eventual triplets, or something. We needn’t remind you to take this all with a grain of salt.
According to a “source” at The Sun, the A-list stars were introduced by actor Sean Penn, who Theron broke up with 2015, and have been “dating” since Christmas. Okay. Last week, Theron and Pitt apparently ran into each other at the Chateau Marmont on Los Angeles, after separately taking in viewings of the films Roma and If Beale Street Could Talk, respectively — both wonderful films, in our opinion. “They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her,” the source is quoted saying. Grab our fainting salts!
Honestly, this just sounds like two normal friends talking with each other in a social setting.
The source also said that “[Theron and Pitt] been friends for some time,” confirming that they are, indeed, friends. Winking and an occasional arm around the back sounds way, way more like how we hang out with our best guy pals at a function than, say, canoodling — which is not how their interaction was described. Must all physical affection be rooted in romantic feelings? Of course not. Take note, tabloids.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Theron and Pitt for comment.
