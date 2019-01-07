Roma's Yalitza Aparicio Is Going To Be This Award Season's Breakout Star

Aparicio's life certainly resembles a Cinderella story. Born in Oaxaca, Mexico to parents of indigenous origins, the former preschool teacher made her acting debut in Roma, in which she plays a nanny to a wealthy family; the character was inspired by the real-life woman who helped raise Cuarón. Not long after the acclaimed film's premiere, she landed her Vogue Mexico cover — one of the first times a woman with indigenous features did so. “Certain stereotypes are being broken: that only people with a certain profile can be actresses or be on the cover of magazines,” Aparicio said in the video that accompanied her Vogue cover. “Other faces are now being recognized. It is something that makes me so happy and proud of my roots.”