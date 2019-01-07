Roma's Yalitza Aparicio Is Going To Be This Award Season's Breakout Star

On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded Netflix's Roma the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language and Best Director, Motion Picture (Alfonso Cuaron), but it was the film's star Yalitza Aparicio who captured our attention all night. During the show, Vogue Mexico's cover star wore a glittery Miu Miu gown with a cut-out in the center. Her stylist, Sophie Lopez, shared the look on Instagram, captioning it "Cinderella on her way to the ball in Miu Miu." But Aparicio didn't turn into a pumpkin at the end of the night. Instead, she stayed in that same striking gown for the after-party circuit.
Aparicio's life certainly resembles a Cinderella story. Born in Oaxaca, Mexico to parents of indigenous origins, the former preschool teacher made her acting debut in Roma, in which she plays a nanny to a wealthy family; the character was inspired by the real-life woman who helped raise Cuarón. Not long after the acclaimed film's premiere, she landed her Vogue Mexico cover — one of the first times a woman with indigenous features did so. “Certain stereotypes are being broken: that only people with a certain profile can be actresses or be on the cover of magazines,” Aparicio said in the video that accompanied her Vogue cover. “Other faces are now being recognized. It is something that makes me so happy and proud of my roots.”
And after a quick scroll through Aparicio's Instagram, it isn't hard to recognize the actress has a great sense of style, too. If her Golden Globes look is any indication, it won't be long before the burgeoning star garners even more acclaim for her fashion.
