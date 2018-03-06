Elle Fanning Just Made Her Runway Debut At Miu Miu

On Tuesday, Elle Fanning made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s fall 2018 presentation, kicking off a lineup that included It-girls Kaia Gerber, Fran Summers, Georgia May Jagger, Edie Campbell, and Vogue contributing editor Adwoa Aboah. The actress is a longtime friend of the brand and appeared in the label’s spring 2014 campaign with Elizabeth Olsen and Lupita Nyong’o, but took their relationship to the next level by snagging the coveted opening and closing spots at this Paris show.
Fanning first appeared on the runway in a camel coat with a light blue scarf wrapped around her neck, slouchy angora white socks, black boots, and hair piled high in a bouffant. The collection was very true to the brand’s DNA with teeny-tiny handbags and skintight pencils skirts in quirky textures and fabrics, but the acid-wash denim and high hair were very much ’80s-inspired. The 19-year-old closed the show in a light green scarf and a blue-button down under a blue angora sweater, topped off with a black-and-white tweed coat with leather trim.
Perhaps next season, Miu Miu will really make it a family affair and invite Elle’s older sister, Dakota Fanning, to walk the runway as well. She’s also a brand muse and collaborator who’s appeared in several campaigns and even directed a short film for the Miuccia Prada-led label.
