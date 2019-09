Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut At Miu Miu

Fanning first appeared on the catwalk in a camel coat with a light blue scarf wrapped around her neck, slouchy angora white socks , black boots, and hair piled high in a bouffant. The collection was very true to the brand’s DNA with teeny-tiny handbags and skintight pencils skirts in quirky textures and fabrics, but the acid-wash denim and high hair were very much ’80s-inspired. The 19-year-old closed the show in a light green scarf and a blue-button down under a blue angora sweater, topped off with a black-and-white tweed coat with leather trim.