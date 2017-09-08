This Thor Actress Faced Major Backlash Because She Isn't White & Blonde

There's no doubt that being faced with such intense backlash was difficult, but the actress seems to have a fairly positive outlook on the situation. She told Bustle, "There’s definitely an element of it where you go, 'OK, that’s just racism. Not cool.'" But, Thompson also said she kind of had to just let it roll off her back for the sake of getting the important work done. She explained, "We just do what we do and we hope that people respond to it and we ignore the ones that don’t... It's important for Marvel to answer the call for inclusion and diversity and also to be able to have some freedom with these stories."