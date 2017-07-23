This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, fans and critics alike have gathered for the chance to see a sneak peek of the most anticipated films and television shows to make their return. We've seen trailers for some of our favorite franchises including Stranger Things and Justice League, but the Marvel film that took really offered a surprise was the trailer for Thor: Rangarok.
The first two Thor films were never as popular amongst Marvel fans as others, but Thor: Rangarok may change that. The most shocking thing about the trailer is just how fun the whole thing looks. In the trailer, we hear Thor (Chris Hemsworth) summarizing the events of the film like he's talking to a long-lost friend (which, of course, he is; we finally know the whereabouts of Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk). Thor's gotten a haircut, lost his hammer, and found himself cast away from Asgard by the goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett). Forced to fight, Gladiator-style, for his life on yet another alien planet, he also has to find a way to save his home and all of Asgardian civilization from being destroyed.
Advertisement
Despite the seriousness of the plot, the trailer adds a touch of lightheartedness that keeps it from getting too serious — and it is a welcome change.
Thor: Rangarok also goes on with putting women in the forefront of the story in ways that we hadn't seen before — which is a great thing. Hela is a female antagonist that genuinely enjoys being evil; though it's not confirmed if she has a driving motivation for why she has targeted Asgard for her wrath, in a way, we don't need one.
In addition, we're introduced to newcomer in the franchise Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who looks like she doesn't need any help fighting toe-to-toe with Hela and whoever else is leading Asgard to destruction. In the Marvel presentation for the film at SDCC, Thompson said that Valkyrie was "an elite warrior of Asgard hanging out with Sakar and has a relationship with Grandmaster, but not romantic." We're definitely intrigued.
And in case you're wondering: yes, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is making his return, fighting alongside his brother instead of against him. For now.
It seems that fun was the missing element to getting fans excited for the Thor films. Currently, the trailer is #1 trending video on YouTube — surpassing both the Justice League and Star Trek: Discovery trailers. The film hits theaters on November 3rd.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement