With a collection of little white dresses, sequinned ball gowns, butterfly-embellished hats, and Tommy Hilfiger denim, the lewk that Mariah Carey possessed in the '90s was IT. Never in the history of fashion has a wardrobe been so well-equipped to dress a diva.
Ms. Carey first arrived on the music scene in 1990 with her single "Vision of Love." Since then, she's had a fair amount of hits under her disc-belt: She chilled for six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "One Sweet Day" (which is still the longest-running No. 1 song in U.S. chart history), blessed us in 1997 with "Butterfly," bagged the title of World's Best-Selling Recording Artist of the 1990s at the World Music Awards a year later, and was named the best-selling Female Artist of the Millennium in 2000. Then Glitter, the film, came out, and well, we'll just skip over that.
While we love the present day Mariah and her eruption of glitter and feathers, our ultimate Mimi moments definitely happened way back when. Ahead, in no particular order, are some of the most iconic.
Read These Stories Next
Mariah Carey On Not Being Nominated For Grammys: "That's Cute"
The Mysteries Of Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey On Not Being Nominated For Grammys: "That's Cute"
The Mysteries Of Mariah Carey