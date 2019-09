What We Know About Mariah Carey's Family

You can choose to be a multiplatinum selling pop star worth millions — still not sure why I didn’t choose that route — but you can’t choose your family. Mimi’s two older siblings certainly haven’t secured the same amount of success as their baby sister. Her sister Alison has made tabloid headlines for drug use, sex work, and being HIV-positive. Most recently, Alison was institutionalized at a mental health facility against her will and made a public plea to Mariah to provide resources to aid in her release.When her cry for help fell on deaf ears, Mariah’s brother Morgan called Mariah “selfish” and claimed that their family was broken. We’re not sure what led the siblings to estrangement, but his assessment seems to be pretty accurate.