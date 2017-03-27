The Mysteries Of Mariah Carey

Today is Mariah Carey’s birthday. The reigning queen of luxury, shade, and Christmas is one year older and still capturing hearts. To say her reputation precedes her would be an understatement at this point.
Carey has been in the public eye for longer than she hasn’t. She started her singing her career before she was even old enough to drink. But for someone who has spent so much of her life in the public eye, there are a surprising number of unknowns surrounding the pop diva. I thought it would be fitting to revisit some of these mysteries on her birthday.
We all love to obsess over who Mariah doesn't know. But after pondering these enigmas, maybe the real question we should have been asking is: Do we know her?