Marques’Almeida: The London Label Loved By Its Artists, Musicians & Models

We were having conversations about traditional shows, and I guess the catalyst was a chat with one of our M’A girls, Lia Buddenbrock , who owns syn_agency . She interned for us then walked in a show and is generally a really inspiring person. She was saying how catwalk shows don’t speak to people like her and that looking back at the early '90s Margiela shows, you can see how exciting they have the potential to be. We all fell into this trap of doing shows a certain way, but through chatting to her we started to ask what would happen if we gave the power back to the boys and girls. What if they documented themselves and we, as simply spectators, saw the show from their perspective. We open up our studio as much as possible so people can have a peek inside our world because we hate anything that’s made up or choreographed, those fake moments. That’s where it all stemmed from, this want to give the visual power back to the boys and girls who have been inspiring us.