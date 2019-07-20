Marques’Almeida: The London Label Loved By Its Artists, Musicians & Models

You’re right, we are trying to make it super global, by getting rid of boundaries in terms of where and when we should be showing or whether we should integrate in fashion week. But there’s something about coming back after doing two seasons in Paris, especially with this event because it’s a risk. But then we’re doing it at home and around people we feel supported by – that’s why we were so inclined to come back to the Truman Brewery because it almost feels like a new beginning for us. A new way of doing things and of looking at and showing fashion. East London is where we have our studio, it’s where we live, it’s where most of these girls hang out – there’s still a very creative energy here.