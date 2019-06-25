You might think we're living through the golden age of television but my friend, you'd be wrong. Sure, Breaking Bad, Killing Eve and Westworld are all superb, groundbreaking TV shows, but the real pinnacle of genius entertainment? The '00s. More specifically, American shows that centred teenagers hopped up on hormones and battling wicked wealthy step-parents, high school bullies or, you know, vampires.
But it wasn't just the trials and tribulations of our favourite protagonists unfolding on screen that we were (and still are) hooked on – no, it was the style, too. Looking back at Marissa Cooper's cami tops, Lizzie McGuire's denim midi skirts or the longline leather jackets Buffy kicked The Master's ass in, takes us straight back to our youth, all beaded chokers and pink fluffy cardigans.
As everything circles back into fashion every 20 years, it makes total sense that millennials are harking back to their childhood for sartorial inspiration (we peaked at the year 7 school disco, tbqh). We've found five Instagram accounts allowing us to fully indulge in our favourite throwback looks, from the preppy blazers of Gossip Girl's Blair to Sabrina Spellman's floral mini dresses.
Click through to shop like it's 2003.