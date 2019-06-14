We don’t know if he dies, and his fate is left unattended as our attention is re-drawn to whatever this relationship between Eve and Villanelle is (or isn't) as the final scene teases the dysfunctional but romantic happily ever after we'd been hoping for. Yet while this seems like a plausible conclusion for the two, Hugo's words continue to niggle in the back of my mind right up to the end credits. It's been clear from the off that of course Villanelle "fancies" Eve, and vice versa. They're mega into each other but it's more than the gratuitous queer crush that the term suggests when it comes out of an obnoxiously unaware rich boy's mouth. He flattened the Eve and Villanelle dynamic to something base and defined by his own shallow understanding when, alongside the sex, heat and primal attraction, these two women are intertwined in a far more complex way than hand-job-in-the-chicken-shop Hugo could possibly understand.