Killing Eve Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Not For The Faint Of Heart

Killing Eve is done playing nice. While the first few episodes were focused on the tantalising tension between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), "Desperate Times" takes us back to the haunting, bloody murder season 1 pretty much desensitised us to . Villanelle has officially gone freelance with Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), but has to find inventive ways to keep herself interested now that Eve is no longer on her case. Speaking of, Eve has thrown herself head-first into finding "the ghost" in an effort to distract herself from the Russian assassin who is still somehow managing to pull her life apart at the seams. Then, of course, there's Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), who's up to some kind of game of her own. She kicks off the episode by telling someone who appears to be the head of MI6 (but who I can only see as Madame Hooch from Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone) that Operation Manderlay is going just fine, thank you, and they don't need to pull the plug. Meanwhile, "the ghost" marches onward.