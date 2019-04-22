The next day, Eve finds a mysterious lipstick in her purse. The name of the shade? “Love in an Elevator.” This basically confirms that Villanelle that not only did the Greg Richardson murder, but also that she’s in London, close enough to slip something into Eve’s bag. Eve relays all this to Kenny (Sean Delaney), and asks Kenny to get information that she can use as leverage with Niko. Specifically, she asks Kenny to find the location of Konstantin’s family — something Carolyn previously told Konstantin she would never tell him — so she can exchange it for information about Villanelle. Kenny is hesitant, but Eve gets harsh, reminding Kenny that he works for her.