With the clock ticking, Villanelle befriends the young boy in the bed next to her, Gabriel. He was significantly injured in a car crash that killed his parents, and half of his face is bandaged. Villanelle, ever the empath, takes advantage of him and convinces him to sneak out and get her a hospital badge. As a master of disguise, this is all she needs to pose as a doctor and sneak into a medical closet to get herself some bandages and medication. She stores her spoils in a briefcase, and on her way back, gets distracted by an abandoned purse in another room. As she’s rifling through it, the purse’s owner returns. Thinking Villanelle is a new doctor assigned to her husband, she asks for an update on his condition. Villanelle fibs her way through the conversation, and tells the woman that her (obviously dying) husband is recovering well. As they embrace, she steals her wallet.