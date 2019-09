We don't have all of the answers (yet), but we do know this: Eve and Villanelle are at it again — and their drama picks up immediately where it left off (36 seconds, to be exact), which means things are going to be action-packed and, well, probably bloody. If you'll recall, Villanelle narrowly escaped death after Eve stabbed her in the abdomen in Villanelle's Paris apartment during what was otherwise a sweet encounter in the finale. This means season 2 will likely open up with the aftermath of said stabbing, with Villanelle on the run and Eve recovering from her impulsive decision.