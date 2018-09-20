Villanelle's Parisian Apartment In Killing Eve Is The Stuff Of Dreams

For Phoebe Waller-Bridge (creator of Fleabag and responsible for bringing Killing Eve to the screen) the apartment perfectly sums up Villanelle. "I said [to Kristian] she has style but she also doesn't completely know who she is and he managed to crash those things together so beautifully. So you walk into this gorgeous flat that does feel like [it belongs to] a young woman in her twenties who just so happens to have wigs and guns in her drawers."