As the new trailer for BBC's Killing Eve repeatedly tells you: This series is the best new show on TV. It was the best new show of 2018 and the second season is already the best returning series of 2019. It's bloody perfect!
In the official trailer, titled "Quiet," Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back with their electric chemistry. MI5 operative Eve Polastri (Oh) and sociopath and hired killer Elle (Comer), are the perfect duo — there's no denying it. Season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off, with a bloody Elle escaping from her apartment after Eve stabs her in the stomach. The cliff-hanger means that we don't know if and when Eve and Elle will interact again (God I hope they do), but we do know that Elle's style is even better in the sophomore season.
It's so good, in fact, that I would like to go shopping in the series. Is this possible? BBC, can we start an online story for viewers to directly purchase every sensational piece of clothing that Elle wears? Thank you.
Let's go through the ones we see in the trailer.
1. The red teddy coat.
2. The hipster glasses with the oversized mustard cardigan.
3. The silky blush pink top paired with the oversized gold and ruby earrings.
4. The fleece rocket ship footsie pajamas.
Killing Eve premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.
