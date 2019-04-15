After giving a recap of what her previous team dug up, which was just as much for the viewers as it was for Hugo and Jess, Eve shows her hand a little, drifting off into thought about the murderer. For good reason, though, because Villanelle has been thinking about her. That night, during another stab wound search, Eve comes across a news item about the murder of Gabriel, last episode’s hospital patient. In the crime scene photos, Eve sees the boy is holding an apple with a bite taken out of it — just like the apple another Eve you may remember takes a bite out of in the Bible. This is clearly a message from Villanelle, and the hunt is back on.