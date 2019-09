Killing Eve’s Villanelle Was Inspired By This Real-Life Female Killer

Not unlike Eve (Sandra Oh), I can't tell if I'm terrified or charmed by Killing Eve's Villanelle (Jodie Comer). One minute she's smiling at a young child in an ice cream shop, the next she's smashing their sundae on the floor. Whether it's love or hate, I'm hypnotized, and it's not just because of the incredible acting by Comer , but also the research done by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge ahead of the first season.