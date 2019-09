Netflix recently confirmed a second season . But what can we expect? Creator Laurie Nunn spoke about her vision for continuing the stories of Moordale High's students in an interview with Thrillist . "Series one is very much Otis' journey," Nunn said. "If we're lucky enough to get a series two we will always come back to Otis. He's a fantastic leading character but the fact that we've got this great ensemble and these amazing young actors who have also just brought so much to those characters. It just feels like they could go anywhere. "